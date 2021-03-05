 

Vor Biopharma to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually on March 9-11, 2021.

Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Jorgensen, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. E.T. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conference.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

Contacts:

Investor:
Constantine Davides, CFA
Westwicke
+1 339-970-2846
constantine.davides@westwicke.com

Media:
Mary Carmichael
Ten Bridge Communications
+1 617-413-3543
mary@tenbridgecommunications.com




