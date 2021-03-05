 

Puget Technologies Public Teleconference Scheduled for Next Week

globenewswire
05.03.2021, 21:05  |  66   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Technologies, Inc. (“Puget”; Pink Open Market symbol “PUGE”), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces that it will hold an informational public teleconference next week after it files a current report with the Commission on Form 8-K. It is anticipated that the 8-K will be filed on Monday, March 8, 2021, and that the teleconference will be held either Wednesday or Thursday. Details of the teleconference including exact date and time as well as the manner in which interested parties can participate as well as the 8-K will be posted on Puget’s website at https://pugettechnologies.com.

  Forward-Looking Statements  
     
  Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Puget’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Puget bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although Puget believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect Puget’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. Puget undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If Puget does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.  

For additional information, please contact Puget at 1 305 721 3128, by email at info@pugettechnologies.com or visit its website for continuing updates at https://pugettechnologies.com.




