Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RRC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 10, 2021, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (the “DEP”) announced that Range Resources had paid a $294,000 civil penalty to the agency on January 8, 2021 for violating the 2012 Oil and Gas Act. According to the DEP’s investigation, "between Tuesday, July 16, 2013, and Monday, October 11, 2017, 42 of Range Resources' conventional wells were placed on inactive status but were never used again" and that several of the Company's "wells had not been in use for 12 months at the time Range Resources submitted its applications for inactive status," even though "after 12 consecutive months of no production, the well would be classified as abandoned and must be plugged." In addition to paying the DEP's civil penalty, Range Resources was ultimately required to plug the wells the agency identified as having no viable future use to remediate the issue.