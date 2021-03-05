EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat Confirmed COVID-19 Patients

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab administered together with etesevimab. The opinion advises bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab administered together with etesevimab can be used for the treatment of confirmed COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years and older that do not require supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The CHMP recommendation provides a harmonized, EU-level opinion on the efficacy, quality, and safety of the antibodies, which can be used by EU member states when making decisions on the possible use of the therapies at a national level prior to market authorization.

“Bamlanivimab has been used to treat hundreds of thousands of patients globally, and its impact continues to grow as the use of COVID-19 antibody therapies accelerates,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “Several EU countries have authorized bamlanivimab, and the EMA’s CHMP recommendation provides a mechanism for more EU countries to quickly access these antibodies to treat patients in need.”