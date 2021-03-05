 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 22:00  |  280   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Plug Power, Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2021, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.68, or 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Plug securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten

Diskussion: Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Plug Power, Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On March 2, 2021, Plug filed a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
05.03.21
1 bahnbrechende und 2 Wasserstoff-News zur Plug Power-Aktie und Siemens Energy-Aktie
05.03.21
Wasserstoff: Die beste Wasserstoffaktie! PlugPower, Ballard Power, NEL ASA, dynaCERT
04.03.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
04.03.21
Marktkompass: LYFT, HENKEL und SIEMENS ENERGY | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
04.03.21
Der 2.500.000.000.000-Euro-Markt: Das ist die Ursache des Megatrends Wasserstoff
04.03.21
Vergiss den Wasserstoff-Hype – 3D-Druck ist der wahre Multibagger
02.03.21
Nach Rutsch: Plug-Power-Aktie: Startet sie jetzt wieder?
02.03.21
Plug Power and Universal Hydrogen Expand Partnership to Include Investment and Global Green Hydrogen Supply for Aviation
02.03.21
Die meistgehandelten Aktien: Smartbroker Top-5 mit einer Überraschung: Gamestop, Plug Power, Global Fashion Group, BYD und Varta

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02:15 Uhr
19.667
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
05.03.21
340
Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
03.03.21
12
Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?
19.02.21
3
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia
31.01.21
8
Casino oder Riesenchance : Börsengeflüster: Goldman-Sachs-Alarmsignale bei 15 Aktien – “Plug Power u