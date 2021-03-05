Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Plug Power, Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2021, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”