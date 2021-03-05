TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced that Matthew Coleman, President, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will also conduct virtual meetings with investors during the conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.