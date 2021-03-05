Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today reported the grant of restricted stock units to acquire 40,800 shares of common stock to ten newly hired employees and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 55,000 shares of common stock to four such newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, effective as of February 24, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, assuming the employee is continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, assuming the employee is continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $17.10 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Atara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 1, 2021.