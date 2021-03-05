 

Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 22:01  |  54   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today reported the grant of restricted stock units to acquire 40,800 shares of common stock to ten newly hired employees and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 55,000 shares of common stock to four such newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, effective as of February 24, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, assuming the employee is continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, assuming the employee is continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $17.10 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Atara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 1, 2021.

Atara is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel (tabelecleucel) in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress
18.02.21
Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
08.02.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Key Data for Advancing the Development of Tab-cel and ATA188 at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience