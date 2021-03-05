 

CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
After announcing its engagement with Texas-based CPG sales agency CROSSMARK on February 2, 2021, CROSSMARK began its early-stage initiatives to bring TAAT to new points of sale in Ohio last week, with an objective of complementing the product’s existing presence in the state. So far, more than three quarters of Ohio retail accounts approached by CROSSMARK have stated their interest in carrying TAAT. In Q2 2021, CROSSMARK will be servicing more than 7,000 convenience stores in Ohio. To provide greater clarity with respect to CROSSMARK’s role in the launch of TAAT, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella appeared in a video in which Mr. Coscarella uses layperson’s terms to explain CROSSMARK’s scope of duties and how they can create value for the Company.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that last week, national consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency CROSSMARK, Inc. (“CROSSMARK”) began its early-stage initiatives to bring TAAT to new points of sale, starting in Ohio to build upon the Company’s existing retail presence in that market. In a press release dated February 2, 2021, the Company announced its engagement with CROSSMARK, an omnichannel agency for products in the CPG category based in Texas with more than 25,000 employees. CROSSMARK, which directly services over 100,000 convenience stores across the United States, has proven successful in bringing a wide range of CPG products to mainstream retail channels including an e-cigarette product that achieved dominant market share in that subset of the tobacco category. This commencement of CROSSMARK’s initiatives coincides with the February 17, 2021 launch of the TAAT e-commerce portal, which made TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol available to the majority of current smokers aged 21+ in the United States.

Last week, CROSSMARK began introducing all three varieties of TAAT to its accounts in Ohio including wholesalers and distributors of CPG and tobacco products, key retail accounts, and individual stores with whom CROSSMARK representatives have established business relationships. In Q2 2021, CROSSMARK will service over 7,000 convenience stores in the state of Ohio. The key account manager for TAAT in Ohio, who has more than a decade of experience in sales for a major global tobacco firm, has been leading sales training with CROSSMARK representatives to ensure that TAAT is positioned optimally among incumbent tobacco category offerings with an objective of capturing the attention and interest of current smokers aged 21+ and potentially persuading them to choose TAAT at the point of sale instead of their typical tobacco cigarette product. Through a combination of rollouts led by CROSSMARK, continued in-house efforts conducted by TAAT personnel, and digital advertising campaigns designed to direct smokers aged 21+ to the TAAT online store, the Company anticipates that these initiatives could collectively contribute to achieving greater market penetration for TAAT in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.

