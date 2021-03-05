 

G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 14,300 shares of G1’s common stock to two employees under the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of G1 (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with G1, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $23.07 per share, the closing price of G1’s common stock on March 1, 2021, the grant date. Each stock option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment, and as to an additional 1/48th of the shares monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant). The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics and the G1 Therapeutics logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact:

Will Roberts
G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(919) 907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com




03.03.21
G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March
02.03.21
G1 Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Commercial Availability of COSELA (trilaciclib), the Only FDA-Approved Multilineage Myeloprotection Therapy to Decrease the Incidence of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression
24.02.21
G1 Therapeutics Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
17.02.21
G1 Therapeutics to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update on February 24, 2021
13.02.21
FDA Approves G1 Therapeutics’ COSELA (trilaciclib): The First and Only Myeloprotection Therapy to Decrease the Incidence of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression
04.02.21
G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day Virtual Conference

27.02.21
17
G1 Therapeutics