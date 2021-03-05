 

LMP Announces Closings on its Stage 1 Acquisitions and Expects its Highest Revenue and Gross Profit this Month in the History of the Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced closings on its stage 1 acquisitions, which it expects to lead to its highest revenue and gross profit this month in the history of the company.

  • Revenues are expected to increase over 700% this month compared to our average month in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of these closings, which are expected to be immediately accretive to income.

Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “On behalf of the board of directors, myself and the LMP team, I want welcome our new partners to the LMP family. We all look forward to working together to expand on your historical successes. I also want to thank Richard Aldahan, our Chief Operating Officer, who demonstrated his experience and professionalism in being the mid-wife to these transactions, carrying them from origination to consummation. Also, our Chief Financial Officer Evan Bernstein, who was integral throughout the process in all that is involved to execute a multi-state, multi dealership group and real estate closing all within 48 hours.”

Mr. Tawfik concluded, “These partnerships significantly expand our inventory on our proprietary e-commerce platform as well as our sales and fulfillment footprint in some of the fastest growing regions in the United States. Importantly, we will also have a more cost-efficient e-commerce fulfillment, reconditioning, and service capacity network. This also increases our vehicle storage capacity by approximately 6,000 units, which enables us to significantly expand our sales. Our e-commerce systems are already staged to synchronize inventory with all of the acquired dealerships, and we intend to begin synchronizing inventory in the coming weeks. This will enable us to significantly increase inventory on both our lmpmotors.com website and mobile app. We plan to expedite and expand the roll-out of our hybrid e-commerce order online, get it delivered or pick up from store strategy. We will expand our free delivery radius by cutting out multiple legs of costly transportation, logistics and reconditioning costs, thus increasing margins and enhancing profitability.”

