MetLife Confirms First Quarter 2021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has confirmed its previously announced declaration of the first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.25000000 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).

The New York Stock Exchange has not yet set an ex-dividend date for the Series A preferred stock. Following this confirmatory announcement, the New York Stock Exchange will set an ex-dividend date for the Series A preferred stock. The dividend will be payable March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, February 26, 2021, due to the record date occurring on Sunday, February 28, 2021.