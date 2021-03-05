 

Travel + Leisure Co. to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Management Access Forum

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.



Wertpapier


