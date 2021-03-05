Travel + Leisure Co. to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Management Access Forum

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.