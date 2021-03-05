Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that Jack Taylor, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Thursday March 11, 2021 at 9:45 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation and the question and answer session will be available live under the Events & Presentations link in the Investor Relations section of Granite Point’s website at https://investors.gpmtreit.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.