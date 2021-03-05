Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that Jack Taylor, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Thursday March 11, 2021 at 9:45 am ET.
A webcast of the presentation and the question and answer session will be available live under the Events & Presentations link in the Investor Relations section of Granite Point’s website at https://investors.gpmtreit.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.
Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500
