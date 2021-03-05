 

CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Humio

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology.

“We are excited to welcome the Humio team to CrowdStrike as we join forces to stop breaches, advance our Security Cloud, and extend our ability to address non-security use cases,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “Humio will enhance CrowdStrike’s ability to solve real-world customer problems with its cloud-native platform by adding index-free data ingestion and analysis capabilities for both first- and third-party data. With the acquisition of Humio, we are accelerating our XDR capabilities to cloud speed, re-defining the industry standard for modern XDR.”

Humio co-founder and CEO, Geeta Schmidt, co-founder and CTO, Kresten Krab Thorup, and co-founder and chief engineer, Christian Hvitved, are among the key staff joining CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike paid approximately $352 million in cash (net of cash acquired) and $40 million in stock and options, subject to vesting conditions, to acquire Humio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Humio’s technology to CrowdStrike and its customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the risk that problems may arise in integrating Humio’s business and technology.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.



ZeitTitel
04.03.21
CrowdStrike Delivers New Capabilities to Improve Security Operations and Accelerate Response to Modern Threats
25.02.21
4 Wachstumsaktien, die im Crash ein Kauf sind
24.02.21
CrowdStrike Delivers Advanced Threat Protection for Cloud and Container Workloads to Provide Greater Control and Visibility from Build to Runtime
22.02.21
CrowdStrike Global Threat Report Highlights Key Trends in eCrime and Nation-State Activity
18.02.21
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for Next-Generation, Index-Free XDR

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
58
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity