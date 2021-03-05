Acadia Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Acadia will also host individual virtual meetings with investors during the conference. The Company’s presentation materials will be posted on its website under “Investors – Presentations & Events.”

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, which will be held virtually on March 8-11, 2021. Kenneth F. Bernstein, Acadia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a company presentation on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Acadia Realty Trust Webcast:

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. ET Live Webcast: 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Acadia’s presentation will be available live via audio webcast, which may be accessed at the above link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through March 10, 2022 under “Investors – Presentations & Events.”

Acadia Realty Trust Presentation:

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

The Company uses, and intends to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.acadiarealty.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.