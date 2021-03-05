Humanigen to Present at Roth Conference

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Roth Conference being held from March 15-17, 2021. An Advance Video Webinar will also be available starting on Monday, March 8, 2021, not March 5, 2021 as previously communicated.

Management will discuss its Phase 3 clinical trial of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including the timeline for the topline data release and the submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, provide an update on the commercial preparation ahead of a potential EUA for lenzilumab and an overview of the Company’s other development programs.