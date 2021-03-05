AnPac Bio Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirement

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that on March 4, 2021, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (“Nasdaq”), stating that for the last 12 consecutive business days, from February 16 to March 3, 2021, the market value of the Company’s listed securities had been $50,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, Nasdaq determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “Rule”), and this matter has now been closed by Nasdaq.



As previously disclosed on October 9, 2020, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq dated October 6, 2020 stating that for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the letter, the market value of the Company’s listed securities was below US$50,000,000, the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities required for the Nasdaq Global Market, as set forth in the Rule. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), Nasdaq provided the Company with 180 calendar days, or until April 5, 2021, to regain compliance with the Rule.