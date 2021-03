CHF Solutions, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), today announced that, effective February 17, 2021, the independent directors approved one equity award under CHF Solution’s New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan, as material inducement to an individual entering into employment with the company. The equity award was approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.



In connection with entering into employment with CHF Solutions, the individual, who was not previously an employee or director of CHF Solutions, received an option to purchase an aggregate of 300 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $9.46 per share, the closing price of CHF Solution’s common stock on February 17, 2021, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.