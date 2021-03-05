G2 Goldfields Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-Out of Sandy Lake Project

Upon completion of the Arrangement, S2 will hold a 100% interest in the Sandy Lake Project and will focus on the advancement of this project. Over time it is expected that S2 may add new exploration stage projects to its portfolio. G2 will retain and focus on the advancement of its mining interests in Guyana. Further to the Company’s press release dated February 3, 2021 announcing the Arrangement, the effective date of the Arrangement is expected to be on or about April 9, 2021.

TORONTO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“ G2 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the “ Meeting Materials ”) for the special meeting of G2 shareholders to be held on March 29, 2021 (the “ Meeting ”). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution (the “ Arrangement Resolution ”) approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of the Company’s Sandy Lake property in Ontario (the “ Sandy Lake Project ”) into a wholly-owned subsidiary of G2, S2 Minerals Inc. (“ S2 ”), through a Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “ Arrangement ”).

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has determined that the Arrangement is fair and in the best interests of the Company and the Company’s shareholders and recommends that the Company’s shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement. The Arrangement is expected to allow G2 to focus on the further advancement of its mineral interests in Guyana and minimize dilution of those interests. In addition, the Arrangement is expected to allow the market to value the Company’s mineral interests in Guyana independently of the Sandy Lake Project, permit the independent development of both portfolios and provide capacity for new acquisitions.

The mailing of the Meeting Materials has commenced, and shareholders should receive them shortly. The Meeting Materials are also available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Technical Report

Concurrently with the filing of the Meeting Materials, the Company announces that it has filed an independent technical report prepared by Micon International Limited for the Sandy Lake Project (the “Technical Report”) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.