 

Indiva Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker and Investor Relations and Marketing Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 23:12  |  96   |   |   

LONDON, Ontario, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, today announced that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") as market-maker for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and Stonegate Capital Partner ("Stonegate"), to lead a new investor communications and outreach program.

Market Maker

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has engaged ITG for a period of three (3) months and the agreement will renew for subsequent one (1) month periods, until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice. The Company will pay ITG a monthly fee of $5,000 for market making services. At the time of this agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in Company securities. The engagement of ITG remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success. ITG was established by a group of Toronto Floor Traders in 1992 with the intent of developing a business where Market Makers could conduct business in a professional manner without conflict or compromise.

Investor Relations and Marketing Contract

The Company has engaged Stonegate, a Dallas-based firm, to lead a new investor communications and outreach program. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has engaged Stonegate for one (1) month and the agreement will renew for subsequent one (1) month periods, until either party has terminated the agreement with ten (10) days' notice. The Company has agreed to pay Stonegate US$3,000 per month for an initial term and any renewal term. Stonegate will work closely with the Company's management to refine and deliver the company's message and assist with outreach to investors. Stonegate is a privately held firm that aims to help companies like Indiva enhance its shareholder value by delivering the right message to the right audience, and building high quality, long-term relationships in the investment community. Stonegate will also publish a research report on the Company. Stonegate is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972. The Company specializes in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for publicly traded companies. Additional information can be found at www.stonegateinc.com. To the Company's knowledge, Stonegate does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities. The engagement of ITG remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indiva Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker and Investor Relations and Marketing Firm LONDON, Ontario, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, today announced that it has engaged the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Indiva Ships Wana Quick Gummies
01.03.21
Indiva Announces Appointment of New Director and Option Grant
24.02.21
Sundial and Indiva Announce Closing of $22 Million Strategic Investment
18.02.21
Indiva Announces Extension to License Agreement With Award-Winning Wana Brands Inc.
16.02.21
Sundial and Indiva Announce $22 Million Strategic Investment
09.02.21
Indiva Reports Record Market Share for January 2021