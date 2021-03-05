Coursera Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank will act as additional bookrunners, and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, D.A. Davidson & Co., Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, and Telsey Advisory Group will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

Coursera, Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Coursera has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COUR”.

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business.

