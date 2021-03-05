 

Coursera Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 23:23  |  84   |   |   

Coursera, Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Coursera has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COUR”.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank will act as additional bookrunners, and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, D.A. Davidson & Co., Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, and Telsey Advisory Group will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649; or Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business.



