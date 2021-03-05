Entravision Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin at 12 pm PT.

The presentation will be made available to the public via live audio webcast, which can be accessed by visiting Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com. For more information on the conference please visit conferences.db.com/americas/.