 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 00:28  |  101   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021. AgEagle is a commercial drone company.

If you suffered a loss due to AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) Misled Shareholders About its Partnership with Amazon

According to the complaint, on September 3, 2019, AgEagle issued a press release announcing that it was entering the commercial drone package delivery market. In the release, then-CEO Barrett Mooney listed numerous companies that were "actively developing commercial drone-delivery service initiatives as part of their long-term strategic plans" and announced AgEagle's first purchase order to manufacture and assemble unmanned aerial vehicles "to meet the critical specifications for drones that are meant to carry goods in urban and suburban areas." Throughout the relevant period, defendants touted the impact of the purchase order on the Company, and made statements and took actions that led to speculation of a partnership between AgEagle and Amazon.

On October 14, 2020, The Wichita Business Journal broke the news that Amazon did not – and never had – a partnership agreement with AgEagle. Then, on February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report revealing that AgEagle "was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by … AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud U.S. investors." On this news, shares of AgEagle fell over $5.00, or more than 36%, to close at $8.96 on February 18, 2021, damaging investors.

If you purchased shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, you have until April 26, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Investors
04.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Investors
03.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Investors
03.03.21
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – UAVS
03.03.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
01.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
01.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27.02.21
AGEAGLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.02.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. – UAVS
25.02.21
AGEAGLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. on Behalf of AgEagle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
29
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. noch investieren ?