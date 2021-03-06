 

ION announces Rights Offering for new convertible Second Lien Notes or common stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.03.2021, 00:34  |  104   |   |   

HOUSTON, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering (“Rights Offering”) for its New Second Lien Convertible Notes (“New Notes”) or its Common Stock, as part of its restructuring transactions (the “Restructuring Transactions”) approved by shareholders on February 23, 2021. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company expects to launch the rights offering after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.

Each of our shareholders as of March 15, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will receive one non-transferable subscription right (“Right”) for each share of our Common Stock they own. Each Right will entitle a holder to purchase (i) a principal amount of our New Notes equal to $50,000,000 divided by the number of shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of the Record Date, at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof or (ii) a number of shares of our Common Stock equal to $50,000,000 divided by the purchase price of $2.57 per share divided by the number of shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of the Record Date, at a purchase price of $2.57 per whole share of Common Stock; provided that any New Notes will only be issued in minimum increments of $1,000 and any exercise of Rights therefore will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment of $1,000 and any shares of Common Stock will only be issued in whole numbers of shares with any fractional shares of our Common Stock rounded down to the nearest whole share.

As of March 5, 2021, we had 17,960,434 shares of Common Stock outstanding such that each Right would entitle a holder to purchase (i) $2.78 principal amount of our New Notes or (ii) 1.08 shares of our Common Stock. Each holder of a Right will be entitled to an over-subscription privilege to purchase additional securities that may remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised rights. We expect to distribute the certificates evidencing the Rights and other materials related to the Rights Offering shortly after the Record Date.

In connection with the Rights Offering, as of March 2, 2021, we have entered into backstop agreements (the “Backstop Agreements”) with several parties (the “Backstop Providers”) pursuant to which the Backstop Providers have agreed, in the aggregate, to purchase in excess of $20,000,000 of New Notes at par or shares of Common Stock at $2.57 per share (the “Backstop Commitment”). The Backstop Agreements are subject to customary terms and conditions, including payment, in principal amount of New Notes or shares of Common Stock at $2.57 per share, of a backstop fee in an amount up to five percent (5%) of the Backstop Commitment. To complete the Rights Offering and effect the Restructuring Transactions, we must receive net proceeds of at least $20,000,000 from the Rights Offering. The current Backstop Commitment will allow ION to satisfy this condition.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ION announces Rights Offering for new convertible Second Lien Notes or common stock HOUSTON, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering (“Rights Offering”) for its New Second Lien Convertible Notes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...