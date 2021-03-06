 

TechnipFMC plc Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2020

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 5 March 2021, it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 10-K includes audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).



Zeit
01.03.21
TechnipFMC Appoints Sophie Zurquiyah to its Board of Directors
01.03.21
TechnipFMC plc:  Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
25.02.21
TechnipFMC Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
24.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
23.02.21
TechnipFMC Receives Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Letter of Award (LOA) for Energean’s Karish North Development in Israel
22.02.21
TechnipFMC’s subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. Awarded a Contract by PETRONAS Carigali for Limbayong Deepwater Development Project in Offshore Malaysia
17.02.21
TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Development of North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI)
16.02.21
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain Material Agreements Relating to TechnipFMC plc’s Previously Announced Separation Into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
15.02.21
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
09.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris

