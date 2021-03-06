Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 5 March 2021, it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 10-K includes audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.