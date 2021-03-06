 

Source Capital, Inc. Increases Monthly Distribution Rate to 5.25%, Implements Discount Management Program, and Announces Investor Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 01:30  |  101   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) (the “Fund”), today approved a revision to the Fund’s regular monthly distribution rate announced last week by increasing the annualized distribution rate to $2.22 per common share (18.5 cents per common share monthly) for each of the next three months as follows:

Month

Cents per
Common Share

Record Date

Payable Date

March 2021

18.5

March 16, 2021

March 31, 2021

April 2021

18.5

April 16, 2021

April 30, 2021

May 2021

18.5

May 17, 2021

May 28, 2021

This equates to an approximate 5.25% distribution rate based on the Fund’s closing market price on March 4, 2021. This revision enhances last week’s announcement for a total increase of 122% in the monthly distribution rate above the rate paid in February 2021. The newly approved distribution rate aligns with the monthly distribution strategy implemented this year. One of the goals of that strategy is to deliver more earnings, more quickly, to shareholders through a higher, regular monthly distribution rate.

The Board also approved a Discount Management Program (the “Program”). Under the terms of the Program, the Fund’s Board of Directors approved annual tender offers for calendar years 2021 and 2022 for 10% of the Fund’s outstanding shares of common stock at a price equal to 98% of net asset value (NAV) per share. The Fund would conduct a tender offer if its shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 10% during the measurement periods from April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 for 2021, and January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 for 2022. Should a tender offer be required for the 2021 measurement period, it shall close prior to March 31, 2022. If a tender offer is required under the Program terms for the 2022 measurement period, the tender offer shall close no later than June 30, 2023. In the future, the Board may determine to extend the Program beyond 2022.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Source Capital, Inc. Increases Monthly Distribution Rate to 5.25%, Implements Discount Management Program, and Announces Investor Call The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) (the “Fund”), today approved a revision to the Fund’s regular monthly distribution rate announced last week by increasing the annualized distribution rate to $2.22 per common share (18.5 …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Source Capital, Inc. Increases Monthly Distribution Rate 46%