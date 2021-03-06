 

3D SYSTEMS ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) on behalf of 3D Systems stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether 3D Systems has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release advising investors that it was unable to timely file its annual report for 2020, but reporting unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

