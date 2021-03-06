 

QUANTUMSCAPE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against QuantumScape Corporation - QS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 04:50  |  111   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until March 8, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of California and Southern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of QuantumScape and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-qs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 8, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

QuantumScape and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 4, 2021, before market open, an investigative report issued by Seeking Alpha highlighted numerous measures of subpar performance discovered in the Company’s solid state battery products that rendered them “completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicle performance,” contrary to the Company’s prior statements touting its battery’s performance data, as well as other significant challenges “to be overcome before they can put the first car in the field…that they have not solved yet and so remain silent about.”

On this news, the price of QuantumScape’s shares plummeted to a close of $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, a one-day decline of 41% and a decline of more than 62% from the stock’s Class Period high of more than $131 per share on December 22, 2020.

The first-filed case is Malriat v. QuantumScape Corporation, 21-cv-00058.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QUANTUMSCAPE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against QuantumScape Corporation - QS Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until March 8, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults in ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Humio
Humanigen to Present at Roth Conference
Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline
24.02.21
QS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
23.02.21
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
19.02.21
QS BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages QuantumScape Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – QS
16.02.21
QuantumScape Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website
16.02.21
QuantumScape Announces an Amendment to the Warrant Agreement to Advance the Exercise Date of the Public Warrants
16.02.21
Maydorns Meinung: Bitcoin, Akasol, Varta, Samsung SDI, Quantumscape, Tesla, BYD, Standard Lithium

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
47
QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?