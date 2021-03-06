 

Hu Products Conducts Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Single Lot of 4 oz. Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product Due to Undeclared Almonds

NEW YORK, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hu Products announced today a nationwide voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag) because some packages may contain undeclared almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall is limited solely to the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag), which was sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.     

The product being recalled is the following:

Product Description Item UPC Best By Date
(found on top
right of back label) 		Lot Code
Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product, 4 oz. bag 850180006510 08/2021 202891

A picture of the consumer package is shown above.

We became aware of this issue as a result of a consumer contact. No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product have been reported to the Company to date.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have. Consumers should contact the company at 888-389-2224, Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact: Sal Brophy
  +1-917-362-3272
  Sally.Brophy@hukitchen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/344f324c-75b4-474e ...




Wertpapier


