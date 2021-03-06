Hu Products Conducts Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Single Lot of 4 oz. Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product Due to Undeclared Almonds

NEW YORK, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hu Products announced today a nationwide voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag) because some packages may contain undeclared almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



This recall is limited solely to the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag), which was sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.