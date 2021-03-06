 

Outline report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee

BEIJING, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference started its fourth session on Thursday afternoon in Beijing with about 2,100 members attending, raising the curtain on the two sessions, China's biggest annual political event.

While presenting a work report to the session, Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, noted the efforts of the CPPCC members in COVID-19 response and economic and social development, with 699 related proposals among the total of 5,974 submitted.

This year, the CPPCC will strengthen theoretical and political guidance with a focus on celebrating the centenary of the CPC and ensure more effective consultations and suggestions with a focus on facilitating the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), Wang said.

Here are highlights of the work report.

