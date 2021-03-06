Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults in Four-Year Data Presented at CROI

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new, long-term data from open-label extensions (OLE) of two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF), demonstrating the sustained efficacy and safety profile and no treatment-emergent resistance with Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults. The data were presented at the 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2021).

In both studies, >98% of participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy and remained in the study achieved and maintained an undetectable viral load (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) through four years of follow-up (n=235/237 for study 1489, n=241/243 for study 1490). The high efficacy and durable viral suppression were also observed in participants who switched to Biktarvy from a dolutegravir-containing triple therapy for the 48-week OLE periods (n=212 for study 1489, n=225 for study 1490). No treatment-emergent resistance to any components of Biktarvy occurred in participants treated with Biktarvy.