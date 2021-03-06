 

Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults in Four-Year Data Presented at CROI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 13:01  |  125   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new, long-term data from open-label extensions (OLE) of two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF), demonstrating the sustained efficacy and safety profile and no treatment-emergent resistance with Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults. The data were presented at the 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2021).

In both studies, >98% of participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy and remained in the study achieved and maintained an undetectable viral load (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) through four years of follow-up (n=235/237 for study 1489, n=241/243 for study 1490). The high efficacy and durable viral suppression were also observed in participants who switched to Biktarvy from a dolutegravir-containing triple therapy for the 48-week OLE periods (n=212 for study 1489, n=225 for study 1490). No treatment-emergent resistance to any components of Biktarvy occurred in participants treated with Biktarvy.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Short
Basispreis 68,46€
Hebel 12,61
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 58,89€
Hebel 12,33
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Gilead is committed to developing innovative HIV treatments, like Biktarvy, that help to address the unmet needs of people living with HIV today, including achieving and maintaining an undetectable viral load over the long-term,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Area, Gilead Sciences. “These data reinforce that Biktarvy provides durable viral suppression, strong efficacy and a high barrier to resistance in both adults that are new to HIV therapy and those replacing their existing treatment.”

Gilead presented additional Biktarvy data at virtual CROI 2021, including findings from a 144-week analysis of the same Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490), which demonstrated that people living with HIV who received initial therapy with Biktarvy reached and maintained an undetectable viral load with no treatment-emergent resistance through 144 weeks (n=634). In a subgroup analysis of participants with transmitted-drug resistance (TDR, n=248) based on retrospective sequencing of baseline samples, Biktarvy achieved comparably high levels of durable viral suppression through 144 weeks among participants with and without TDR (98% vs. 97%; as treated analysis).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults in Four-Year Data Presented at CROI Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new, long-term data from open-label extensions (OLE) of two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults in ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Humio
Humanigen to Present at Roth Conference
Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:49 Uhr
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines of Systemic Therapy
04.03.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Vita34 (V3V) fest; Amgen (AMG) mit großer Übernahme
04.03.21
Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of MYR GmbH
03.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Biofrontera (B8F) fester; MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
02.03.21
 Gilead to Present New Data at CROI 2021 Demonstrating the Company's Commitment to Addressing Urgent Global Health Needs
02.03.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
01.03.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und MorphoSys (MOR) fest; US-Sektor zieht an
26.02.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) legen zu; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) leichter
25.02.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidiert
23.02.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys fest (MOR), Evotec (EVT) mit Gewinnmitnahmen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
183
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
06.02.21
3.572
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung