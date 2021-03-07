Stake.com Named by UFC as Its First-Ever Official Betting Partner in Latin America and Asia

 

UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, announced a new partnership with Stake.com, the world's largest cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stake.com will become UFC's first-ever "Official Betting Partner" in Latin America (excluding Brazil) and Asia, creating a new sponsorship category for the organization.

As part of this partnership, UFC and Stake.com will collaborate to improve UFC's betting experience at Stake, providing exclusive promotions, VIP experiences and producing exclusive social and digital content featuring UFC athletes, including UFC champion Israel Adesanya, who recently became Stake.com's first-ever brand ambassador.

"We're thrilled to partner with an exciting and emerging platform like Stake.com to offer exclusive digital and social content to our fans, as well as an innovative gaming experience," UFC Vice President of Global Partnerships Nick Smith said. "UFC prides itself on being innovators, and Stake.com is a unique way for fans to experience the action and excitement of UFC."

"All of us at Stake are massive UFC enthusiasts. We're excited to partner with such a dominant brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind betting experience and accelerate our global expansion. We could not be more thrilled with all the unique possibilities this partnership unlocks for both Stake players and UFC fans." - Said Milan Jovancevic, Stake's Public Relationships Manager.

UFC and Stake.com officially launched the partnership on Wednesday, March 3, with exclusive digital and social content surrounding Fight Week leading to the highly anticipated UFC 259: BLACHOWICZ vs. ADESANYA which took place on Saturday, March 6, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. 

Established in 2017, Stake.com is one of the fastest growing betting brands in global history, offering an unrivaled online crypto gaming experience for its users. For more information, please visit www.stake.com.

About UFC

UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Stake 

Stake.com is the world's biggest crypto casino and sportsbook, which has made its name for itself with an unprecedented 35 billion bets processed in just 3 years. Stake is making waves in the betting sphere, through its unique platform, games and approach towards hospitality. Elite odds, exciting promotions, instant withdrawals and a leading social experience has been the catalyst for their quick rise, now one of the leading betting companies globally.

Press Contact:

UFC

Lilian Caparroz

lcaparroz@ufc.com 

Stake 

Brais Pena

brais@stake.com

