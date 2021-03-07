 

DGAP-News CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn

DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn (news with additional features)

07.03.2021 / 23:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn

- Ferran Reverter Planet will not extend his contract as CEO of MediaMarktSaturn and is leaving the company by mutual understanding on 30 June 2021

- Uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group to be established following the Closing of the Convergenta transaction

Düsseldorf, 7 March 2021 - Ferran Reverter Planet will not extend his contract as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH). The 48-year-old Spaniard, Ferran Reverter Planet, who was born in Barcelona, is leaving the company to become the CEO of Futbol Club Barcelona. Today, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY), who have delegated Ferran Reverter as the managing director of MSH in October 2018, have agreed to the termination of Ferran Reverter Planet's contract (term until 12 October 2021) by mutual consent as of 30 June 2021.

The Supervisory Board, under the leadership of Chairman Thomas Dannenfeldt, has already started a process for the formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group. This uniform management is supposed to be established after the closing of the Convergenta transaction. The transformation of the business will continue as planned.

"The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ferran Reverter Planet most sincerely for his great achievements and passionate commitment to MediaMarktSaturn in almost two decades. Over the past two and a half years, Ferran Reverter has done an outstanding job as CEO of MediaMarktSaturn under difficult conditions. He leaves behind a more resilient and well-positioned company with many growth opportunities. We wish him all the best for his new tasks in his hometown Barcelona", says Thomas Dannenfeldt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY.

Disclaimer

