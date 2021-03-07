 

A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia the world's first pizza with a sustainability score! (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Veganz, a full-range supplier of vegan foods and the market
leader in branded vegan pizzas, is expanding to Australia. From today, the
Veganz Pizza Verdura will be sold in 180 Woolworths stores. Initially, the
veggie bestseller is available in New South Wales and Victoria. The purely
plant-based environmentalists have already established themselves as the most
popular vegan frozen pizza brand in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Now their
tasty delights are set to revolutionise the Australian market!

The demand for vegan products is increasing.

Studies have found that around 2% of the Australian population followed a vegan
diet in 2019 and around 12% were vegetarian. A Google Trends analysis by the
Australian food blog Chef's Pencil has also shown that Australia is the world's
second most popular country for vegans after the UK. Almost 9% of new products
in Australia are vegan and do not contain any animal-derived ingredients.

One of the main reasons for a vegan or vegetarian diet is climate consciousness.
Veganz addresses this issue across the board with its hand-topped,
environmentally-friendly pizzas.

Laying all the facts on the table - purely plant-based Veganz pizza with a
sustainability score

Italian in taste, vegan in recipe and sustainable in terms of agriculture,
production, packaging and transport - the Veganz pizzas easily meet all the
criteria and combine transparency, conscious consumption and authentic
enjoyment.

With the Eaternity label (https://veganz.com/blog/all-the-facts-on-the-table-the
-eco-balance-of-our-products/) , Veganz is setting a new industry standard for
sustainability and transparency. Thanks to the sustainability score, the carbon
footprint, water consumption, rainforest deforestation and animal welfare are
all visible directly on the product. This shows consumers the actual resource
consumption of the Veganz Pizza Verdura.

"For me, this is a huge step forward within our industry, which is very much in
need of transparency and more sustainability," says Jan Bredack, CEO and founder
of Veganz.

By selling over 1.5 million Verdura pizzas alone, more than 915 tons of CO? were
saved in 2020.

"It's great to see how the increasing demand for plant-based products is driving
rapid changes in Australia, and we are very excited to partner with Woolworths,
who will offer our top-selling vegan veggie pizza Verdura in their frozen pizza
range", states Anna Brandt, Veganz Country Manager Australia - Oceania.

In addition to Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.com.au/) , the Veganz pizzas
will be available at the Vegan Grocery Store in Sydney, Melbourne and online.
The Vegan Grocery Store (https://www.crueltyfreeshop.com.au/) is the first
Australian retail partner with the full Veganz pizza range and delivers to
customers Australia-wide via its online store.

About Veganz

Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - is the brand for plant-based foods.
Founded in Berlin in 2011, the company became known as the first vegan
supermarket chain in Europe. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate
philosophy, Veganz managed to break out of the vegan niche and establish the
plant-based nutrition trend on the market. Sold under the Veganz brand name
since 2018, the currently 120 Veganz brand products are now available
internationally in 28 countries in over 18,000 food retail and discount stores.
The company works with Rewe, Edeka, dm, Rossmann, Lidl, Aldi, Globus, Kaufland,
Müller, Spar Austria and Slovenia, Sonae MC in Portugal, Planet Organic and
Wholefoods in Great Britain, as well as Coop in Switzerland. In addition, the
Veganz product range is continuously expanded to include high-quality,
innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is improved all the time.

You can find more information and pictures here: https://bit.ly/3sHlG5V

Contact:

Moritz Möller | mailto:press@veganz.com | +49 (0)151 657 596 21

