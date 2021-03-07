Berlin (ots) - Veganz, a full-range supplier of vegan foods and the market

leader in branded vegan pizzas, is expanding to Australia. From today, the

Veganz Pizza Verdura will be sold in 180 Woolworths stores. Initially, the

veggie bestseller is available in New South Wales and Victoria. The purely

plant-based environmentalists have already established themselves as the most

popular vegan frozen pizza brand in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Now their

tasty delights are set to revolutionise the Australian market!



The demand for vegan products is increasing.





Studies have found that around 2% of the Australian population followed a vegandiet in 2019 and around 12% were vegetarian. A Google Trends analysis by theAustralian food blog Chef's Pencil has also shown that Australia is the world'ssecond most popular country for vegans after the UK. Almost 9% of new productsin Australia are vegan and do not contain any animal-derived ingredients.One of the main reasons for a vegan or vegetarian diet is climate consciousness.Veganz addresses this issue across the board with its hand-topped,environmentally-friendly pizzas.Laying all the facts on the table - purely plant-based Veganz pizza with asustainability scoreItalian in taste, vegan in recipe and sustainable in terms of agriculture,production, packaging and transport - the Veganz pizzas easily meet all thecriteria and combine transparency, conscious consumption and authenticenjoyment.With the Eaternity label (https://veganz.com/blog/all-the-facts-on-the-table-the-eco-balance-of-our-products/) , Veganz is setting a new industry standard forsustainability and transparency. Thanks to the sustainability score, the carbonfootprint, water consumption, rainforest deforestation and animal welfare areall visible directly on the product. This shows consumers the actual resourceconsumption of the Veganz Pizza Verdura."For me, this is a huge step forward within our industry, which is very much inneed of transparency and more sustainability," says Jan Bredack, CEO and founderof Veganz.By selling over 1.5 million Verdura pizzas alone, more than 915 tons of CO? weresaved in 2020."It's great to see how the increasing demand for plant-based products is drivingrapid changes in Australia, and we are very excited to partner with Woolworths,who will offer our top-selling vegan veggie pizza Verdura in their frozen pizzarange", states Anna Brandt, Veganz Country Manager Australia - Oceania.In addition to Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.com.au/) , the Veganz pizzaswill be available at the Vegan Grocery Store in Sydney, Melbourne and online.The Vegan Grocery Store (https://www.crueltyfreeshop.com.au/) is the firstAustralian retail partner with the full Veganz pizza range and delivers tocustomers Australia-wide via its online store.About VeganzVeganz - Good for you, better for everyone - is the brand for plant-based foods.Founded in Berlin in 2011, the company became known as the first vegansupermarket chain in Europe. With a colourful and life-affirming corporatephilosophy, Veganz managed to break out of the vegan niche and establish theplant-based nutrition trend on the market. Sold under the Veganz brand namesince 2018, the currently 120 Veganz brand products are now availableinternationally in 28 countries in over 18,000 food retail and discount stores.The company works with Rewe, Edeka, dm, Rossmann, Lidl, Aldi, Globus, Kaufland,Müller, Spar Austria and Slovenia, Sonae MC in Portugal, Planet Organic andWholefoods in Great Britain, as well as Coop in Switzerland. In addition, theVeganz product range is continuously expanded to include high-quality,innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is improved all the time.You can find more information and pictures here: https://bit.ly/3sHlG5VContact:Moritz Möller | mailto:press@veganz.com | +49 (0)151 657 596 21Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137749/4857325OTS: Veganz Group AG