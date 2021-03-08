Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to the PowerTap Advisory Board

Mr. Bray’s company, Bray Retail Consulting, LLC will also join PowerTap in a consulting role under an exclusive one-year assignment. The focus is to provide critical product development and services related to PowerTap’s proprietary modular 1,250 kg hydrogen production and dispensing unit. Consistent with a previous announcement, this will be operationalized through the Andretti Group’s (“Andretti”) significant network of retail locations and market leadership. Mr. Bray’s support will further strengthen PowerTap’s initiative to accelerate deployment of its unique patented technology and compelling retail model.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE") . The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. David Bray, former Corporate Officer/General Manager of Shell Oil Products US to the advisory board of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”).

A seasoned Shell executive with 30+ years, Mr. Bray served as the General Manager of several groups at Shell, including Strategy/Business Development, Fuels and Marketing, and Americas Aviation. Mr. Bray’s career with Shell was heavily focused on downstream customer facing businesses, which provides a tremendous advantage for PowerTap. Additionally, given his senior roles, Mr. Bray served on teams that focused on the future of energy for the US as well as California’s Alternative Fuels/Hydrogen Highway.

“I am excited to join PowerTap’s advisory board and assist the company in pursuing its initiatives to bring their intellectual property to the market. These are exciting times as we seek to exceed customers’ expectations regarding performance while reducing our impact to the planet. Regarding hydrogen, we are at the starting line in terms of the growth opportunity for its use as a transportation fuel. I believe that hydrogen will play a critical role in meeting the energy needs of the Americas going forward,” said Mr. Bray.

“We are thrilled to appoint David Bray to PowerTap’s advisory board. He has a thorough and complete understanding of this industry and has a proven track record of delivery. We are excited to have him join our Advisory Board and as an exclusive consultant as we look to commercialize our PowerTap onsite hydrogen generation with the Andretti Group across the USA,” said Mr. Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.