Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway

Dietlikon, 8 March 2021 - The bid submitted by Implenia and its partner Webuild Group is in first place after bids were opened for the planning and construction of a high-speed railway line worth EUR 1.07 billion. The line will run for approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Brenner Base Tunnel at Fortezza to Ponte Gardena. The client is Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI). Webuild Group has a stake of 51% in the construction consortium, and Implenia has 49%. The legally binding decision and contract award is still pending.

The project, most of it underground, will extend the Verona-Fortezza line at the southern end of the Brenner Base Tunnel along the Munich-Verona railway axis. Trains currently have to travel relatively slowly, especially on inclines, so the project will massively improve the performance capacity and speed of the Munich-Verona line. The section is part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean corridor within the Trans-European Network (TEN-T), which seeks to improve railway connections throughout the whole continent.