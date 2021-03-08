EQS-Adhoc Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Implenia and Webuild Group in first place after bid opening | Project worth EUR 1.07 billion
Dietlikon, 8 March 2021 - The bid submitted by Implenia and its partner Webuild Group is in first place after bids were opened for the planning and construction of a high-speed railway line worth EUR 1.07 billion. The line will run for approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Brenner Base Tunnel at Fortezza to Ponte Gardena. The client is Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI). Webuild Group has a stake of 51% in the construction consortium, and Implenia has 49%. The legally binding decision and contract award is still pending.
The project, most of it underground, will extend the Verona-Fortezza line at the southern end of the Brenner Base Tunnel along the Munich-Verona railway axis. Trains currently have to travel relatively slowly, especially on inclines, so the project will massively improve the performance capacity and speed of the Munich-Verona line. The section is part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean corridor within the Trans-European Network (TEN-T), which seeks to improve railway connections throughout the whole continent.
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
