 

EQS-Adhoc Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 07:00  |  112   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway

08-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Implenia and Webuild Group in first place after bid opening | Project worth EUR 1.07 billion

Dietlikon, 8 March 2021 - The bid submitted by Implenia and its partner Webuild Group is in first place after bids were opened for the planning and construction of a high-speed railway line worth EUR 1.07 billion. The line will run for approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Brenner Base Tunnel at Fortezza to Ponte Gardena. The client is Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI). Webuild Group has a stake of 51% in the construction consortium, and Implenia has 49%. The legally binding decision and contract award is still pending.

The project, most of it underground, will extend the Verona-Fortezza line at the southern end of the Brenner Base Tunnel along the Munich-Verona railway axis. Trains currently have to travel relatively slowly, especially on inclines, so the project will massively improve the performance capacity and speed of the Munich-Verona line. The section is part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean corridor within the Trans-European Network (TEN-T), which seeks to improve railway connections throughout the whole continent.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Investors' Agenda:
30 March 2021:                  Annual General Meeting
17. August 2021:                Half-year Report 2021

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173721

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1173721  08-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173721&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway 08-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of ...
Lloyd Fonds AG: Goldener Bulle für zwei Publikumsfonds
EQS-Adhoc: Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Planung und Bau der Bahnstrecke Fortezza-Ponte Gardena (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Planung und Bau der Bahnstrecke Fortezza-Ponte Gardena
03.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Gut positioniert für Erfolg, nach einem Kapitel von Herausforderungen und Transformation (deutsch)
03.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Well positioned for success, after a chapter of significant challenge and transformation
03.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Gut positioniert für Erfolg, nach einem Kapitel von Herausforderungen und Transformation
18.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia erwartet für 2020 ein EBITDA von rund CHF -5 Mio. (deutsch)
18.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia expects 2020 EBITDA of around CHF -5 million
18.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erwartet für 2020 ein EBITDA von rund CHF -5 Mio.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
5
IMPLENIA 2020 - Werden die alten Höchstkurse aus 2018 wieder erreicht?