 

Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for KORSUVA* injection in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 07:00  |  129   |   |   

  • FDA has set Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 23, 2021
  • If approved, KORSUVA injection would be first therapy for treatment of pruritus in hemodialysis patients

STAMFORD, Conn, and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CARA) and Vifor Pharma today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted Priority Review for the New Drug Application (NDA) for KORSUVA (difelikefalin) solution for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients. The PDUFA target action date for KORSUVA is August 23, 2021. The FDA stated that currently it is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The FDA grants Priority Review to drug applications for potential therapies that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. The NDA filing is supported by positive data from two pivotal Phase 3 trials – KALM-1, conducted in the U.S. (New England Journal of Medicine 2020; 382:222-232), and the global KALM-2, as well as supportive data from an additional 32 clinical studies.

“The FDA acceptance for filing and granting of Priority Review for the KORSUVA NDA marks a significant milestone for Cara and for the substantial number of hemodialysis patients with chronic intractable pruritus,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. “The FDA’s agreement to expedite the timeline through Priority Review designation aligns with our understanding of the therapeutic potential of KORSUVA to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm for this serious unmet need. We look forward to working with the FDA through the review process and, along with our commercial partner, Vifor Pharma, remain focused on preparing for the U.S. launch of KORSUVA injection, if approved.”

“We are delighted that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for this breakthrough therapy. Pruritus in hemodialysis patients is a debilitating condition with a significant impact on quality of life and increased risk for hospitalization and mortality. It impacts up to 40% of dialysis patients around the world. If KORSUVA is approved, we will be able to offer a medicine that is in line with our aim to deliver innovative therapies to patients with high unmet medical needs. We are highly committed to bringing this important new treatment to patients in the U.S. as soon as possible following FDA approval, together with our partner Cara Therapeutics,” commented Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for KORSUVA* injection in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus FDA has set Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 23, 2021If approved, KORSUVA injection would be first therapy for treatment of pruritus in hemodialysis patients STAMFORD, Conn, and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for KORSUVA* injection in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus
25.02.21
Cara Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.02.21
Cara Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021