DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Expansion Northern Data closes acquisition of data center site in Northern Sweden and continues successful expansion driven by enormous demand 08.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Acquisition closed / first capacities online in the next weeks

- Milestone reached on successful roadmap / immediate expansion with five new sites in Canada and Scandinavia

- Highly scalable with up to 4.5 gigawatts of hydropower available

- Value added for customers: data sovereignty not affected by US Cloud Act



Frankfurt am Main - March 8, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has successfully closed the acquisition of the site in Northern Sweden near the city of Boden, announced in January, and immediately started to roll out and install the first GPU-based high-performance computing (HPC) hardware. The site is expected to bring the first capacity online within the next weeks and will contribute decisively to the further successful expansion of Northern Data Group's HPC infrastructure and provide direct customer benefits.

The highly efficient data center in Northern Sweden is one of up to five new Scandinavian and Canadian sites that the Group is rapidly building and scaling up as part of its expansion and the massive growth in demand for computing power. The sites are operated climate-neutrally using renewable energies and are characterized by scalability, efficiency and cost advantages.

Electricity for Northern Data's new site comes from 100 percent renewable energy and is generated by hydropower plants in the region. The local hydropower plants have a capacity of around 4.5 gigawatts (GW), producing around 14 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, which can be utilized by Northern Data as part of its next expansion activities.

Northern Data CEO Aroosh Thillainathan comments: "Our expansion is proceeding rapidly and on schedule. We are pleased to have acquired the blueprint for the ideal location with the plant in Northern Sweden: The site is highly efficient and based on renewable energy at the most favorable conditions in the EU, while at the same time we have every opportunity to scale up almost at will. As a result, the site marks an important milestone in our roadmap, since it will enable us to meet the massive demand for HPC computing power very effectively. As a European company, we are not subject to the U.S. Cloud Act, which, in contrast, secures U.S. authorities access to the stored data of large American hyperscalers. The data sovereignty we can offer in comparison is another selling proposition that makes us particularly attractive to certain customers and drives demand."