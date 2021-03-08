 

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market

MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market

MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK is the admission to trading its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as early as Q1 2021

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK is a leading provider of energy transportation and transformation infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets with more than €291 million in revenues at 16 % EBIT margin in 2020

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK targets gross proceeds of approximately €90 million from newly issued shares to further accelerate the growth of its business, especially in the hydrogen and electricity markets

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK's existing shareholders, including MBB SE, have committed to a significant secondary component to support a target free float of around 45 %

Tostedt, 8 March 2021 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, a subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), intents to float its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as early as in the first quarter of 2021. The planned initial public offering will comprise newly issued shares from a capital increase against cash and existing shares from its current shareholders including MBB SE (including a potential over-allotment), leading to a targeted free float of around 45 %. Importantly, FRIEDRICH VORWERK will remain an owner-managed business going forward with CEO Torben Kleinfeldt and MBB SE retaining a significant stake in the company. The gross proceeds from newly issued shares of approximately €90 million are primarily intended to grow the company's hydrogen and electricity business that is expected to benefit from substantial investments in light of the clean energy transition.

