 

Commencement of application period for Private Placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Commencement of application period for Private Placement in Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement published on 4 March 2021 in which the Company announced the signing of two transactions as well as a private placement of new shares in the Company with gross proceeds of up to the NOK equivalent of EUR 999,999 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is directed towards Norwegian investors and international institutional investors pursuant to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The minimum subscription amount in the private placement will be NOK 10,000.

The subscription price in the Private Placement is established at NOK 1.33 per share. This price was calculated on the basis of a 90-day, volume-weighted average price plus a 10 percent discount, as of close of trading on 3 March 2021. 

The application period commences today, 8 March 2021, at 09:00 (CET) and will close on 15 March 2021 at 16:30 (CET).  The Company reserves the right to close or extend the application period at any time at its sole discretion, at short notice.

Applications in the Private Placement may be made by completing and returning the attached Application Agreement to retail@dnb.no.

Norwegian investors with access to VPS investor services may also submit applications online using the following link:

https://investor.vps.no/sc/servlet/no.vps.sc.servlets.SCLogonServlet?I ...

Allocations of shares in the Private Placement will be made at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and the completion of the Private Placement is conditional upon approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

Further information regarding the Private Placement and the terms thereof, is included in the attached Application Agreement.

Important Notice

The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

