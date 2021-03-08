 

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Launches New Miniature SDR Transceiver

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 08:00  |  57   |   |   

HERNDON, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless communications specialist, has launched a miniature Software Defined Radio transceiver, designed specifically for size and weight critical unmanned vehicle applications and is particularly suitable for small drone platforms.

The extremely small, very low power SOL8SDR-M BluCore module, provides access to a wide range of IP Mesh and unidirectional COFDM waveforms, including DTC's latest MeshUltra MANET (mobile Ad Hoc Networking) waveform. DTC's MeshUltra can operate with 80+ nodes on the same frequency sharing the network data throughput.  Radios can be set up rapidly as a deployable mobile ad-hoc IP network providing low-latency secure and encrypted communications.

The miniature radio module is 54mm x 50mm x 11mm and weighs only 60g; ideally suited for sub-250gm Nano UAS platforms and other applications where low SWAP (Size, Weight, and power) attributes are key.  Smaller OEM form factors are also available on request. The unit produces 200mW of RF output enabling high data rates at distance and for Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) and urban applications for streaming of Full Motion Video (FMV) both EO & IR, Audio, Data and Telemetry (Flight and Payload) Control.

The SOL8 SDR-M provides consistent, low delay and low jitter IP over USB connectivity, with two USB interfaces capable of supporting USB cameras and headsets as well as Wi-Fi, cellular and Ethernet dongles, BluCore can also be connected to a range of host devices using RNDIS "Ethernet over USB" connectivity.

DTC provide full integration support and ICD documentation for the SOL8SDR-M which is suitable for all classes of drones including Nano UAS drones, swarming drones, UAVs, fixed-wing and rotary-wing applications. RF Line of Sight (LOS) ranges of 250km can be achieved with an optimised antenna, RF bandwidth and additional amplifier arrangements.

IP Mesh radios offer high data rate connectivity to UAVs in difficult RF and operational environments. The fluid self-healing, self-forming mesh architecture allows UAVs to exchange and relay mission-critical video and data, both between units and to command elements. The range can be extended by utilizing repeater units or other mesh enabled assets, allowing 'swarm' and 'mother/daughter' UAV architecture to be implemented with ease.

High-performance surveillance, communications and broadcast systems enable our customers to operate in the harshest of RF and battlefield environments.

For more information, please visit www.domotactical.com or email info@domotactical.com.

About DTC

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, DTC is a world leader in Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) mission critical tactical communication solutions for the Military, Law Enforcement, Intelligence Agencies and Unmanned Systems. DTC's differentiated Waveforms deliver the greatest range and throughput with the lowest latency yielding secure real-time situational awareness in the most challenging environments.

Elaine Wilde
VP Global Marketing
DTC Communications Inc.
703-307-0520
Elaine.Wilde@domotactical.com

