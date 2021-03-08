DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Contract Beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) announces it will implement its location-based marketing solution for DEPOT, the leading German home furniture specialist. 08-March-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) announces it will implement its location-based marketing solution for DEPOT, the leading German home furniture specialist.

Stäfa (Zurich, Switzerland) - March 8, 2021. beaconsmind AG announced today it will implement its location-based marketing (LBM) solution for DEPOT, one of the largest home furniture specialists in the German-speaking countries with over 500 stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. DEPOT will use beaconsmind's software Suite and Beacon hardware, which will communicate with the DEPOT mobile app, to transform its shopping experience in-store through digital interactions.



Today, Swiss LBM company beaconsmind AG announced its collaboration with leading German home furniture specialist DEPOT. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, marketing teams at DEPOT will be able to transform the in-store customer experience. Through its existing mobile app, DEPOT will be able to interact in real time with local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions based on their clients' profiles, purchase history and location within its stores.

For DEPOT, this new high-performance, measurable marketing and experience channel will contribute to bridging the gap in shopping experiences between online and offline. beaconsmind will enable DEPOT to know their clients better, and to adapt offers and recommendations as customers browse through their different sections with home furniture, home decoration and accessories.

Dr. Gunnar George, Managing Director at DEPOT said "The use of disruptive technologies is more important than ever for retailers. Our customers are increasingly digital, and it is a priority for us to open digital interaction channels. Our dynamic inventory, evolving through the seasons and trends, and our large store formats are ideal to interact with customers directly through their phones, and we look forward to making the shopping experience more exciting for customers by providing personalized and relevant interactions based on where they stand in the store."