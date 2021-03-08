DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results JDC Group AG: JDC Group defies Covid-19 with significant increase in revenues and profit 08.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Outstanding fourth quarter in platform business results in double-digit growth over 2020 as a whole

- Preliminary figures for 2020 as a whole show revenues up more than 10 percent at around EUR 123 million, with stable cost structure

- Preliminary full-year EBITDA for 2020 up by around 22 percent at around EUR 5.1 million - or by around 40 percent at EUR 5.8 million after adjustment for non-recurring expenses

- Further significant growth and higher profits expected in 2021 and beyond

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) concluded its 2020 financial year with very encouraging fourth quarter results despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on the preliminary, unaudited financial figures published today, revenues for the year 2020 as a whole were up by around 10 percent, at EUR 122.8 million (2019: EUR 111.5 million). After adjustment for non-recurring expenditure of EUR 0.7 million for the head office move, remote working infrastructure and severance packages, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up by 39.3 percent, at EUR 5.8 million (2019: EUR 4.2 million). The unadjusted EBITDA increased by 22.5 percent to EUR 5.1 million (2019: EUR 4.2 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were also positive in 2020, at EUR 0.5 million (adjusted: EUR 1.2 million), and thus also significantly better than the previous year (2019: EUR -0.1 million).

The fourth quarter saw a 13.9 percent increase in revenues to EUR 36.4 million (fourth quarter 2019: EUR 31.9 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased significantly to EUR 1.9 million (unadjusted: EUR 1.4 million / fourth quarter 2019: EUR 0.6 million). In the Advisortech segment revenues were up by as much as 19.9 percent, at EUR 30.9 million. EBITDA in this segment also increased significantly to EUR 1.4 million (fourth quarter 2019: EUR 0.5 million).