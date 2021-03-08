 

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: JDC Group defies Covid-19 with significant increase in revenues and profit

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 08:00  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
JDC Group AG: JDC Group defies Covid-19 with significant increase in revenues and profit

08.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JDC Group defies Covid-19 with significant increase in revenues and profit

- Outstanding fourth quarter in platform business results in double-digit growth over 2020 as a whole

- Preliminary figures for 2020 as a whole show revenues up more than 10 percent at around EUR 123 million, with stable cost structure

- Preliminary full-year EBITDA for 2020 up by around 22 percent at around EUR 5.1 million - or by around 40 percent at EUR 5.8 million after adjustment for non-recurring expenses

- Further significant growth and higher profits expected in 2021 and beyond

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) concluded its 2020 financial year with very encouraging fourth quarter results despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on the preliminary, unaudited financial figures published today, revenues for the year 2020 as a whole were up by around 10 percent, at EUR 122.8 million (2019: EUR 111.5 million). After adjustment for non-recurring expenditure of EUR 0.7 million for the head office move, remote working infrastructure and severance packages, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up by 39.3 percent, at EUR 5.8 million (2019: EUR 4.2 million). The unadjusted EBITDA increased by 22.5 percent to EUR 5.1 million (2019: EUR 4.2 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were also positive in 2020, at EUR 0.5 million (adjusted: EUR 1.2 million), and thus also significantly better than the previous year (2019: EUR -0.1 million).

The fourth quarter saw a 13.9 percent increase in revenues to EUR 36.4 million (fourth quarter 2019: EUR 31.9 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased significantly to EUR 1.9 million (unadjusted: EUR 1.4 million / fourth quarter 2019: EUR 0.6 million). In the Advisortech segment revenues were up by as much as 19.9 percent, at EUR 30.9 million. EBITDA in this segment also increased significantly to EUR 1.4 million (fourth quarter 2019: EUR 0.5 million).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: JDC Group defies Covid-19 with significant increase in revenues and profit DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results JDC Group AG: JDC Group defies Covid-19 with significant increase in revenues and profit 08.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. JDC …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of ...
Lloyd Fonds AG: Goldener Bulle für zwei Publikumsfonds
EQS-Adhoc: Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group trotzt Corona und steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group trotzt Corona und steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich
01.03.21
JDC Group: Mediolanum baut Partnerschaft aus
01.03.21
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: Mediolanum und JDC Group kooperieren in der privaten Altersvorsorge (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: Mediolanum und JDC Group kooperieren in der privaten Altersvorsorge
01.03.21
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: Mediolanum and JDC Group cooperate in private pension planning products
12.02.21
JDC Group und Provinzial Konzern planen Kooperation für das Versicherungsgeschäft der Sparkassen im Privatkundenbereich (FOTO)
12.02.21
JDC Group: Provinzial-Kooperation soll Umsatz und Ergebnis „erheblich steigen” lassen
12.02.21
OTS: JDC Group AG / JDC Group und Provinzial Konzern planen Kooperation für ...
12.02.21
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group und Provinzial Konzern planen Kooperation für das Versicherungsgeschäft der Sparkassen im Privatkundenbereich (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
325
Aragon : Umfirmierung der Gesellschaft in JDC Group