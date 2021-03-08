 

OXURION to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – March 8, 2021 – 08.00 AM CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in diabetic eye disease, today announces its management will participate and meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual meetings in March: 
       
    · H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference - March 9-10, 2021
 Pre-Recorded Company Presentation, featuring Tom Graney, CFA, CFO to be made live on March 9 at 7:00 am EST.
The presentation will be available in the events section of Oxurion’s website at www.oxurion.com.
A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

    ·14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum - March 10-11, 2021
Pre-Recorded Company Presentation, featuring Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO available on demand for all registered users to view on events portal.

    ·33rd Annual Roth Conference - March 15-17, 2021
Oxurion to join panel discussion entitled ‘Disruptive Back of the Eye Therapies’ which will take place on March 16 at 9:00 am EST.

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Wouter Piepers,
Global Head of Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32
wouter.piepers@oxurion.com


 EU
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com

 

US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is aiming to build the leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

  • THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME.  The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.  THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)
     
  • THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients.  Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021 after receiving regulatory approval.   THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.  More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction.  No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.




Disclaimer

