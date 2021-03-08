 

Kalmar’s RTG and Mobile Equipment Solutions to form the backbone of Vientiane Logistics Park’s new Dry Port in Laos

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 MARCH 2021 AT 9 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with the transportation operator Sitthi Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Sitthi) to supply two rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), three reachstackers, two empty container handlers and six terminal tractors for its greenfield inland terminal development in Laos. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all units scheduled to be completed by Q4 2021.

Sitthi Logistics and the Lao Government are developing Vientiane Logistics Park (VLP) & Thanaleng Dry Port in Vientiane Capital under a joint venture. The Vientiane Logistics Park is one of the priority actions plans, which the Lao Government had formulated in the Logistics Development Strategy plan. The VLP project will drastically turn Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) into the land–linked country of Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), since this strategic location will serve as the distribution hub between ASEAN and China after the Lao-China railways project is completed in December 2021. 

The Kalmar equipment selected by Sitthi comprises three different equipment types from the cost-efficient Kalmar Essential Range – three reachstackers, two empty container handlers and six terminal tractors. In addition, Kalmar will supply Sitthi with two Kalmar SmartPower RTGs, which can reduce annual fuel consumption by up to 50 per cent compared to traditional diesel machines.

Viengkhone Sitthixay, Vice President – Dry Port, Vientiane Logistic Park: “To operate the dry port terminal smoothly is our duty. We trust only Kalmar’s cargo-handling equipment. Their machinery is reliable and meets our standards, not to mention their fuel saving capabilities that would make our work not only cost-effective, but also efficient.”

Tee Chee Seng, Vice President – Property Development, Vientiane Logistic Park: “As a leading global player in the cargo-handling equipment industry, Kalmar was able to provide proven and cost-efficient solutions that met all our business requirements. We are excited to begin this collaboration with Kalmar and look forward to developing our partnership further as we ramp up operations at Thanaleng.”

Daniel Ho, VP, Sales, Asia-Pacific, Kalmar: “We are delighted to enter a new market in Laos, and that Sitthi chose us to equip its new terminal with a diverse fleet of Kalmar machines. This order demonstrates the strength and depth of our offering and our capability to provide a comprehensive range of fuel and cost-efficient choices for customers who are developing greenfield sites.

Elvina Chua, VP, South and Southeast Asia Market Area at Kalmar: “The fuel-efficient Kalmar SmartPower RTGs as well as reliable and robust equipment from the Kalmar Essential range of mobile equipment, built on our tested and proven G-Generation platform will bring a complete solution for Sitthi’s intermodal operations. We are honoured to be given the chance to be involved in this project with our wide product portfolio. On behalf of the management, we wish Thanaleng Port the best of success for their opening in 2021.”

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


