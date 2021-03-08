 

Sanoma’s Annual Review and Sustainability Review 2020 published

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 March 2021 at 9:00 EET


Sanoma’s Annual Review and Sustainability Review 2020 published

Sanoma has published its Annual Review 2020. The review includes the Board of Directors’ report, including non-financial information, and the financial statements. In addition to a PDF report, the financial statements have been published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file and the Group’s primary statements are labelled with XBRL tags. The tagged XHTML report is verified by Sanoma’s Auditor.

Sanoma has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report as separate reports. The Remuneration Report will be presented for adoption in the Annual General Meeting 2021.

In addition, Sanoma has published a third-party assured Sustainability Review 2020 according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core option. The review describes Sanoma’s sustainability actions during 2020 and covers social, environmental, and economic responsibility throughout the value chain. The review also includes UN Global Compact disclosures and information on Sanoma's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The materials are attached to this release and available at www.sanoma.com/investors.


Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601


Sanoma 

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. 

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe. 

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners. 

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com

Attachments




