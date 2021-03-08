Yara SBR share purchases

Oslo, 8 March 2021: As part of its Share Based Remuneration (“SBR”) program approved by the Yara International ASA Board of Directors, Yara purchased 57,055 own shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market on 5 March 2021 at an average price of NOK 419.7853 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the SBR program.

The SBR program is described in the document Remuneration of executives in Yara 2020 which was presented to the Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting 7 May 2020. The SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, after which executives may keep or sell the shares at their discretion.



All transactions were carried out on the Oslo Stock Exchange. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.