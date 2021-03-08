 

Yara SBR share purchases

Oslo, 8 March 2021: As part of its Share Based Remuneration (“SBR”) program approved by the Yara International ASA Board of Directors, Yara purchased 57,055 own shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market on 5 March 2021 at an average price of NOK 419.7853 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the SBR program.

The SBR program is described in the document Remuneration of executives in Yara 2020 which was presented to the Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting 7 May 2020. The SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, after which executives may keep or sell the shares at their discretion.

All transactions were carried out on the Oslo Stock Exchange. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”), and as a result Yara International ASA is required to disclose the following information:

Name of the PDMR: Svein Tore Holsether
Position of the PDMR: President and CEO
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 2,318
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Tove Andersen
Position of the PDMR: EVP Europe
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 1,126
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Pål Hestad
Position of the PDMR: EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 965
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Terje Knutsen
Position of the PDMR: EVP Farming Solutions
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 1,054
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Fernanda Lopes Larsen
Position of the PDMR: EVP Africa & Asia
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 965
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Pablo Barrera Lopez
Position of the PDMR: EVP Communications & Procurement
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 1,061
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Chrystel Monthean
Position of the PDMR: EVP Americas
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 1,102
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Kristine Ryssdal
Position of the PDMR: EVP HR & General Counsel
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 963
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Lars Røsæg
Position of the PDMR: Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 1,093
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Jorge Noval
Position of the PDMR: President Industrial Solutions
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 1,237
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange


Name of the PDMR: Magnus Ankarstrand
Position of the PDMR: Head of Clean Ammonia
Initial notification or amendment: Initial notification
Name of the issuer: Yara International ASA
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the issuer: 213800WKOUWXWFJ5Z514
Description of the financial instrument: ISIN NO0010208051
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to the Share Based Remuneration Program
Aggregate volume: 619
Aggregate price: 419.7853
Detailed volume and price: See appendix
Date of the transaction: 5 March 2021
Place of the transaction: Oslo Stock Exchange

An overview of Yara PDMR shareholdings is available on Yara’s web pages:
https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/share-and-debt-information/sha ...


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

 Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

 www.yara.com

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to  MAR article 19.

Attachment




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

