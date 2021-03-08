Castellum's Annual Report 2020 available in English

 

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual Report 2020, English language version, is now available on Castellum's website, Investor Relations, Download Center: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investor-relations/download-center/. The report is also available online at https://annualreport.castellum.se/2020/en

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 a.m. (CET) on March 8, 2021. 

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706 94 74 50

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are located in 14 growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

Disclaimer

