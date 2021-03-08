 

New shares of Talenom Plc have been registered in the Trade Register

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 08:15  |  51   |   |   

Talenom Plc, Stock Exchange Release 8 March 2021 at 9:15 EET

New shares of Talenom Plc have been registered in the Trade Register

14,750 new Talenom Plc shares subscribed with stock options 2016C have been entered in the Trade Register today on 8 March 2021. The total subscription price, EUR 11,652.50, will be fully recorded in the company’s invested unrestricted equity fund.

After the registration of the new shares, the number of Talenom Plc shares is 43,366,337 shares in total. The new shares will carry shareholders rights as of their registration day.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy approximately on 9 March 2021. 

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
tel. +358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.talenom.fi




Wertpapier


