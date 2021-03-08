 

Indian Electric Rickshaw Industry Revenue Worth $1,394.2 Million by 2025 says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 08:30  |  81   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of the people living in Indian cities are still not wealthy, which is why the need for cost-effective public transportation, especially for short distances, has always been high. This factor is expected to propel the Indian electric rickshaw market at a 33.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. At this rate, the market size will likely rise to $1,394.2 million by 2025 from $786.2 million in 2019, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P&S Intelligence Logo

Rides on electric rickshaws in the country, which are typically 1 km long, cost around INR 10 per head, which is way cheaper than sharing a two-wheeler or car or taking an autorickshaw. Moreover, if four people share an e-rickshaw for 5 km, the per person cost comes out to be INR 15, and the driver earns INR 120. Hence, another reason for the growth of the Indian electric rickshaw market is the favorable operational cost dynamics these vehicles offer to their owners.

Key Findings of India Electric Rickshaw Market Report

  • Passenger carriers to continue witnessing higher sales in future
  • Government support making e-rickshaws cheaper for owners
  • Solar-powered variants gaining rapid popularity
  • Tripura to witness fastest-growing e-rickshaw sales in coming years
  • Unorganized e-rickshaw manufacturers rapidly losing their significance
  • Rickshaws with 1,000–1,500-W motors most popular

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-ricksh ...

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian electric rickshaw market has been badly affected, as the lockdowns and curfew-like situations in infection hotspots have reduced the demand for public transportation substantially. Moreover, even after the pandemic ends, many people are not expected to opt for shared mobility, to reduce the chances of catching the virus as much as possible. This would, in turn, discourage mobility service providers from purchasing new e-rickshaws.

The passenger carrier bifurcation is expected to hold the larger share in the Indian electric rickshaw market in the years to come, on the basis of vehicle. Due to the increasing urban population driving the demand for cost-effective first- and last-mile transportation, the number of passenger carrier e-rickshaws is burgeoning on the country's roads.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indian Electric Rickshaw Industry Revenue Worth $1,394.2 Million by 2025 says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Most of the people living in Indian cities are still not wealthy, which is why the need for cost-effective public transportation, especially for short distances, has always been high. This factor is expected to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area