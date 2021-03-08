Indian Electric Rickshaw Industry Revenue Worth $1,394.2 Million by 2025 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of the people living in Indian cities are still not wealthy, which is why the need for cost-effective public transportation, especially for short distances, has always been high. This factor is expected to propel the Indian electric rickshaw market at a 33.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. At this rate, the market size will likely rise to $1,394.2 million by 2025 from $786.2 million in 2019, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Rides on electric rickshaws in the country, which are typically 1 km long, cost around INR 10 per head, which is way cheaper than sharing a two-wheeler or car or taking an autorickshaw. Moreover, if four people share an e-rickshaw for 5 km, the per person cost comes out to be INR 15, and the driver earns INR 120. Hence, another reason for the growth of the Indian electric rickshaw market is the favorable operational cost dynamics these vehicles offer to their owners.

Key Findings of India Electric Rickshaw Market Report

Passenger carriers to continue witnessing higher sales in future

Government support making e-rickshaws cheaper for owners

Solar-powered variants gaining rapid popularity

Tripura to witness fastest-growing e-rickshaw sales in coming years

Unorganized e-rickshaw manufacturers rapidly losing their significance

Rickshaws with 1,000–1,500-W motors most popular

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-ricksh ...

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian electric rickshaw market has been badly affected, as the lockdowns and curfew-like situations in infection hotspots have reduced the demand for public transportation substantially. Moreover, even after the pandemic ends, many people are not expected to opt for shared mobility, to reduce the chances of catching the virus as much as possible. This would, in turn, discourage mobility service providers from purchasing new e-rickshaws.

The passenger carrier bifurcation is expected to hold the larger share in the Indian electric rickshaw market in the years to come, on the basis of vehicle. Due to the increasing urban population driving the demand for cost-effective first- and last-mile transportation, the number of passenger carrier e-rickshaws is burgeoning on the country's roads.